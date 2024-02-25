His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of National Day.

His Highness the President of the State said in his account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of National Day, praying to God Almighty for more progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people. Emirati-Kuwaiti relations are fraternal and established, and in cooperation with my brother Sheikh Meshal We continue to strengthen and develop it for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.”.