His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of National Day.
His Highness the President of the State said in his account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of National Day, praying to God Almighty for more progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people. Emirati-Kuwaiti relations are fraternal and established, and in cooperation with my brother Sheikh Meshal We continue to strengthen and develop it for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.”.
I congratulate my brother Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of National Day, praying to God Almighty for more progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people. Emirati-Kuwaiti relations are fraternal and well-established, and in cooperation with my brother Sheikh Mishal, we continue to strengthen and develop them for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples. pic.twitter.com/sRVCIxhOTB
– Mohammed bin Zayed (@MohamedBinZayed) February 25, 2024
