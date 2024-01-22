His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that “the UAE is continuing its plans for comprehensive, sustainable and integrated economic and social development,” adding that “the country is continuing to develop and diversify its capabilities and expertise in the energy sector, as it is the backbone.” “For development efforts and plans, with a simultaneous focus on sustainability and reducing emissions.”

This came while His Highness chaired the annual ADNOC Board of Directors meeting, which was held at the company’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan directed to achieve growth in ADNOC’s various business sectors, and to provide safe and reliable supplies of energy in a responsible manner, to support the achievement of an orderly, fair, logical and responsible transition in the global energy sector as it continues to implement its qualitative shift. Reducing the emissions of its operations, and ensuring that its business is future-proof.

His Highness the President of the State appreciated ADNOC’s efforts to triple its ability to produce renewable energy, through its stake in Masdar, and for taking concrete practical measures to achieve its interim goals for the year 2030, which is to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by 25%. And achieving near-zero net emissions of methane gas, affirming the UAE’s long-term commitment to supporting global energy security and contributing to building a more sustainable future.

His Highness noted the pivotal role of ADNOC’s cadres in the company’s ongoing successes, praising their efforts and commitment to work, stressing that “human capital constitutes the country’s most valuable resource, and that the UAE continues to focus on developing, developing and empowering human capital in various fields.”

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, and member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. , Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Executive Council member and Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi, Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Executive Council member and Chairman of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Awaida Murshid Al Marar, and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak.

Public offering

During the meeting, the Council reviewed the initial public offering carried out by “ADNOC” on the shares of two of its companies, which achieved a record demand, in addition to the company’s first international investments during the year 2023. The Council directed to give priority to the continued implementation of the qualitative shift in developing and modernizing “ADNOC”, and to continue building partnerships and exploring… International growth opportunities to ensure that the company's business is future-proof and creates value for the UAE and Abu Dhabi.

Last December, ADNOC announced that it had concluded a sale and purchase agreement under which the company would acquire the entire stake of OCA in Vertiglob SAOC, in a step that supports the company’s ambitious strategy to develop its business in the field of chemicals, and enhances Its plans are to create a global growth platform for the production of “ammonia”, which is a low-carbon fuel and a carrier of hydrogen that is expected to play an important pivotal role during the transition phase in the energy sector.

Climate neutrality

During the meeting, the Council reviewed ADNOC’s efforts to reach the goal of climate neutrality by 2045 and achieve leadership at the sector level. He directed the company to apply the latest leading technologies to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions, expand the use of renewable energy sources, and develop low-carbon solutions to support achieving this goal.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the amount allocated for investment in emission reduction projects and low-carbon solutions and technologies, to reach 84.4 billion dirhams, as the areas of investment will include developing and developing the company’s business locally and internationally in the field of carbon management, and enhancing ADNOC’s efforts in reducing the emissions of its businesses and companies. dealing with it.

Stimulate growth

The Council stressed the role of ADNOC as a catalyst for economic and industrial growth in the UAE. The company's goal was to redirect 178 billion dirhams to the national economy over the next five years, based on its success in redirecting 41 billion dirhams to the national economy, as part of its program to enhance local added value during the year 2023, which also succeeded in providing 6,500 job opportunities for citizens in the sector. During the past year, in partnership with the Emirati cadres competitiveness program (NAFES).

With these achievements, the total value of the amounts redirected to the local economy since the launch of the program in 2018 rises to 187 billion dirhams, and the total number of UAE citizens who have been employed in the private sector rises to 11.5 thousand citizens, since the beginning of the program.

The Council praised ADNOC's prioritization of developing the capabilities of national talent and enhancing the skills of its human cadres in the field of emerging modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

Local manufacturing

The Council noted ADNOC's focus on supporting the “Make in the UAE” initiative by encouraging local manufacturing of basic industrial products, within the supply chain of the company's business and activities.

Since 2022, ADNOC has signed agreements with local and international companies worth 62 billion dirhams, which will enable it to accelerate the achievement of its goal of purchasing products that can be manufactured locally worth 70 billion dirhams as part of its procurement plans by 2027.

In line with ADNOC’s commitment to investing in the local community, as it is a major priority, the Council praised the success of ADNOC’s social responsibility programme, praising its contribution with investments exceeding five billion dirhams since 2018, in implementing programs for the local community that have positively impacted five million people across the world. Throughout the country, including major investments in programs focusing on “science, technology, engineering, and mathematics development,” sports, improving quality of life, culture and society, natural heritage, and projects to protect the local environment.

During the year 2023, ADNOC achieved many important achievements and steps, as it completed two initial subscriptions for a minority stake in the shares of ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Logistics and Services. The IPO for ADNOC Logistics and Services was the highest demand in the world for the year 2023, while it was ADNOC Gas IPO, the largest in the world, during the first quarter of 2023.

The company invested in the “Habshan” project, which is one of the largest carbon capture, storage and use projects in the Middle East and North Africa region, and announced the final investment decision for the “Al Hail” and “Ghasha” offshore field development project, which is the first in the world that aims to operate with net zero emissions.

ADNOC also announced its intention to acquire a 30% stake in the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan, to support the company’s international growth strategy.

ADNOC revealed its performance in the field of emissions reduction for the year 2022, which confirmed its leading position among the oil and gas producers with the least emissions intensity from its operations in the field of exploration, development and production worldwide.

The company has developed an ambitious carbon capture management program, which includes doubling its goal to capture and store carbon to reach 10 million tons annually by 2030, which is equivalent to eliminating the emissions of two million gasoline cars annually.

By owning a stake in Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), ADNOC supports Masdar’s goal of reaching 100 gigawatts of production capacity by 2030.

