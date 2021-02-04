His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Thursday, made two phone calls with His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, coinciding with the world’s celebration of the “International Day of Human Fraternity.” Which falls on the 4th of February.

During the two conversations, His Highness exchanged conversations with them on consolidating the principles of the Human Fraternity Document and the importance of promoting the values ​​of coexistence and solidarity in light of the common challenges facing humanity, especially with the Corona pandemic, and working together to overcome these challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE will continue to work to support everything that consolidates human solidarity, as it believes that it is the only way to build a bright present for humanity and its future.

For their part, His Holiness, Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, expressed their thanks and appreciation for the role of His Highness in building bridges of understanding and promoting the message of human brotherhood and peace to the world, especially his sponsorship of the signing of the “Document of Human Fraternity” in Abu Dhabi, leading to the United Nations approval The date of its signing of the International Day of Human Fraternity.