Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, expressed his pride and pride in the sons of the nation who are role models for others through their efforts and perseverance, stressing on providing them with all necessary support to achieve their goals.

#Mohammed_Ben_Zayed During his contact with Hoda Al Matroushi, the owner of a car repair and maintenance workshop, he expressed his pride in her determination and strength of will.# Leading the scene pic.twitter.com/N4ewwkmOMx – Al-Ittihad newspaper (@aletihadae) April 29, 2021

In a phone call with the citizen Hoda Al Matroushi, the owner of the auto repair shop, His Highness expressed his happiness with the model that Huda embodied in her storming this field, and His Highness said: “I was happy when I heard about you and the effort you exert, and we are proud of this quality from our children, and we support you. And with you, because your likes are examples to others. ”

Hoda Al-Matroushi (Photo by Ashraf Al-Umrah)

For her part, Al-Matroushi appreciated His Highness’s call, stressing that what she is doing confirms the support of the wise leadership of Emirati women and opening all horizons for them, pointing out that her hobby of car repair began 16 years ago, and she opened her workshop in 2020, with perseverance and planning that continued for years.

Read: Hoda Al Matroushi .. Passion for car maintenance

The newspaper “Al-Ittihad” highlighted the citizenship, Hoda Al-Matroushi, as a shining example for the daughter of the Emirates who does not know the impossible.