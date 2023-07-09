The Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher announced the start of the evaluation for the second phase of the fourth cycle of the award, after the end of the first phase, which was finally concluded, with the announcement of the results of the winners of the participating teachers, and honoring and celebrating them in the countries affiliated with the award, and their number is 26 male and female teachers.

The five evaluation criteria for the second phase include the main criteria, projects and initiatives, community innovation, and entrepreneurial initiative.

The winning teacher will receive one million dirhams, 500 thousand dirhams for the second winner, 350 thousand dirhams for the third winner, and 150 thousand dirhams for the fourth to 10th place winners.

The list of teachers qualified for the second stage of the fourth session of the award for the UAE included Sheikha Ali Al-Zeyoudi, Muhammad Fathi Mukhaimer, Salima Abdullah Al-Saadi, and Salma Muhammad Al-Ketbi; On behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Mansour Abdullah Al-Mansour, Dr. Sultan Suleiman Al-Anzi, and Hussein Yahya Al-Hanshali; and for the Kingdom of Bahrain, Zainab Saeed Salman, and Kawthar Jaafar Hamza; And on behalf of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mustafa Ali Jalal, Hasnaa Al-Tunisi Bouchaala, and Amal Muhammad Abu Muslim; On behalf of the State of Kuwait, Thamar Muhammad Al-Shennawi and Sharifa Wael Al-Mutawa; On behalf of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Rabih Abdel-Wahhab Mahmoud, Ahmed Mohamed Mabrouk Alwan, and Khadija Jumaa Al-Najjar; On behalf of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ahmed Ribhi Abu Shandi, and Jawaher Abdul Karim Al-Ghuwairi; and for the Syrian Arab Republic, Baria Haitham Mesrabi and Hassan Rashid Al-Ali; On behalf of the Republic of Tunisia, Wassim al-Aqrabi al-Faqih, and Wadad Farhat Boudriga; On behalf of the Republic of Iraq, Anas Dhiab Khalaf and Janan Abdel Razek Abdulaziz.

The Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher, Dr. Hamad Al Darmaki, stressed that moving to the second and final stage of the award is an important step towards announcing the winners, according to the five criteria that represent the consolidation of the value, goals and leadership of the award, which translates its unique vision, goals and dimensions, based on Its well-established values ​​and strategic directions set by the wise leadership to make qualitative leaps in the field of education, through the teacher who represents the solid base for development and excellence, and enrich the educational process to explore the future.

He said that the award is proceeding steadily year after year, to devote its pioneering role in embodying its goals, and to enhancing interest in teachers, their excellence and creativity, because they constitute the true guarantee of sustainable education and generations of knowledge that contribute to the promotion of development and prosperity.

Pioneering initiatives are among the important criteria for the award, and are linked to the fourth goal of the sustainable development goals, and the audience will vote on the criterion of pioneering initiatives for teachers in September.