Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences organized a lecture entitled “Happiness Values ​​in the Holy Quran”, as part of a series of lectures for the blessed month of Ramadan, in order to contribute to increasing understanding and awareness of the great values ​​of the Qur’an. The lecture was given by Maria Al-Hattali, a member of the faculty at the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences.

It showed that the value of happiness from the perspective of the Noble Qur’an is defined by three things. The first is that true happiness cannot be immediate or temporary, and the second is that permanent happiness is related to the concept of contentment and contentment. And the last of which is that happiness is necessarily associated with good deeds, obedience and closeness to God.