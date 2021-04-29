Mohammed bin Zayed field hospitals in Sharjah and Ajman open their doors to receive the sick cases infected with the Coronavirus, referred to them in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection Operations Center, and in accordance with a protocol for screening patients and transferring them to field hospitals, which provide optimal medical care to the infected by using the latest Medical supplies that meet the requirements of the health situation, and the capacity of each hospital is 204 beds, including intensive care and others for severe and moderate cases, in order to ensure a reduction in deaths and raise the rates of recovery from the virus in the country.

In detail, the Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi, confirmed to «Emirates Today» that Mohamed bin Zayed field hospitals in Ajman and Sharjah have actually started receiving patients referred from hospitals, since they opened at the end of last March. In coordination with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, explaining that the cases are sorted and appropriate treatment provided for their health cases, and classified according to protocols approved by the technicians, nurses and doctors present in these hospitals and provide appropriate treatment for them.

He indicated that the cases are being treated in Mohammed bin Zayed Hospitals in Sharjah and Ajman according to a protocol approved by the specialized authorities, explaining that there are complex cases that are rapidly escalating, and need urgent health care and are transferred to intensive care rooms, indicating that 48 beds have been allocated in each hospital. For severe cases, 48 ​​ventilators are available to provide the best treatment services to patients.

Al-Kaabi stated that statistics according to hospital records indicate that the cases that may get worse do not exceed 10% of the total number of people infected with “Corona”, and the rest of the cases are moderate and stable, thanks to the advanced health care provided to them.

He added that the field hospitals in Sharjah and Ajman focus on how to put the patient to sleep, to improve his ability to breathe and provide psychological support to him, in light of his isolation and his distance from his family, pointing out that the aim of establishing field hospitals is to provide treatment services with high quality and standards that ensure the recovery of cases and the non-deterioration of their condition. Health.

He pointed out that all medical personnel in field hospitals work within a clear strategic plan and in the spirit of one team to ensure the highest levels of protection and monitor confirmed and suspected cases to take the necessary measures quickly and efficiently, to prevent the spread of the virus in accordance with the highest treatment standards for patients who receive all care and attention.

And he indicated that the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospitals in Sharjah and Ajman, each one extending over an area of ​​7,000 square meters, includes 204 beds, 48 ​​of which are for intensive care and 156 for moderate and severe cases, and services are provided in each facility by 75 doctors, 231 nurses, and 44 technicians and assistant health personnel. Noting that each hospital includes an integrated call center to communicate with patients’ families, a call center to receive patient notes for the purpose of improvement and development, an integrated laboratory, a pharmacy, the best medical devices and equipment, such as world-class CT scans, and an ambulance equipped with the latest equipment and is available throughout the day to transport The patients.

Supporting the health sector

The Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, confirmed that the field hospitals in Sharjah and Ajman came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to harness all national resources to support the sector Health, increasing the capacity to provide the best health care and responding to the pandemic, and confirming that human health is a priority for the leadership, as well as reducing the burden on government hospitals, so that they can continue to provide the best services to other patients.

National Immunization Program

The Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Dr. Marwan Al-Kaabi, stated that SEHA is keen to continue its contribution to pioneering the country’s efforts to combat “Covid-19”, by establishing centers for testing and vaccination from vehicles all over the country, and providing A number of initiatives designed to meet the needs of all segments of society, including the virtual outpatient clinic and drug delivery services, and the leadership of the launch of the national vaccination program through 50 centers across its network to manage the provision of the “Covid-19” vaccine to the community.

350 employees for medical care for Corona patients in Sharjah Field

More than 350 specialized and experienced employees work in the “Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah”, which is specific to the victims of “Covid-19”, including doctors, nurses, technicians and jobs concerned with medical affairs, to provide the best health and treatment services and to inform the injured with the necessary medical care.

The general supervisor of the hospital, Ali Abdullah Al-Kaabi, stressed the ability of the health authorities in the country to adapt to rapid changes, rise to the level of challenges, and help meet the needs of patients effectively and efficiently, indicating that the medical team at the hospital begins with patients from the first moments of their reception through Provide them with care, care and medication, until they recover.

He added that the opening of the new facilities aims to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the health care sector in the country, stressing the keenness of government agencies and public and private bodies to unify their efforts, and work as a single coherent system that gives priority to the health and well-being of all patients, and to limit the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The services at the Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital are provided by 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and assistant health personnel, and it includes a laboratory equipped with the latest technologies, a pharmacy and a radiology department.

The hospital pharmacy also operates 24 hours a week and provides all necessary medical services to patients by reviewing the medical history of each patient.

The pharmacy has an elite of experienced and highly qualified pharmacists, and contains a private room equipped with the latest devices to prepare injections, antibiotics and treatments needed to treat “Covid-19”.

Sharjah – Emirates Today

7000

Square meters, the area of ​​each field hospital in Sharjah and Ajman.





