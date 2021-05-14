Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the United Arab Emirates, has launched three additional field hospitals in the northern region, under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, within the framework of Its contribution to the forefront of the country’s efforts to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic, the most prominent of these hospitals is the Sharjah Field Hospital for “Covid-19” patients, which took only ten days to establish.

The Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah was built on an area of ​​seven thousand square meters, and includes 204 beds, 48 ​​of which are for intensive care, and 156 for moderate and severe cases. The hospital provides services to 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and health auxiliaries.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), affirmed that government agencies and public and private bodies in the country seek to unify their forces continuously, and work as a single coherent system that gives priority to the health and well-being of all patients, and limits the impact of the epidemic on our society. That this coordinated model in providing care and directing our efforts towards enhancing the quality of life for all citizens and residents will not stop.

Marwan Al Kaabi

He added that the opening of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Sharjah is a qualitative addition to the field hospitals that were previously opened in both the emirates of Sharjah and Ajman, as these field hospitals contribute to dealing with any increase in the number of people infected with the virus, and providing them with the necessary medical care, in accordance with the highest international standards. According to the medical protocols in force and approved by the official health authorities in the country, indicating that the extensive experience and rich heritage of the “SEHA” company is a pillar of the health care sector in the country, and allow the network to lead the efforts of the UAE in combating the epidemic and pandemic.

The Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) added: In line with the country’s ambition to establish a local healthcare system, the approach to simplifying and strengthening health care will continue to direct our efforts to standardize patient care processes, ensure adequate capacity, and provide testing and treatment procedures for all. We are also grateful to all of our partners for the valuable support they have shown by prioritizing a high level of preparedness that ensures our communities are provided with additional resources that meet everyone’s needs.

Dr. Hala Ahmed Abu Zaid, Medical Director of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, confirmed that these field hospitals have been established to support the northern emirates in combating the “Covid-19” epidemic, and to accelerate the aspect of containing infection and patients and limiting the spread of the disease further. As well as providing medical supplies to the Northern Emirates in terms of providing beds for patients, and comprehensive health care that they need in various stages of infection to advanced and critical stages, as the field hospital is equipped with the latest capabilities and medical personnel that allow patients to be contained and treated so that they return safely, God willing. To their loved ones.

The medical director of the hospital explained that it is located in the Al Zahia area in Sharjah, and is characterized by the presence of an advanced operations center that communicates and communicates directly and continuously with the main operations center, and other operations centers in field hospitals, with the aim of distributing information and arranging the reception of patients and the availability of beds for them. A nursing and medical professional is qualified with the highest levels and standards of quality, to receive patients who are referred to him by other hospitals only, and over a 24-hour period. Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, head of the Ruler’s office, inaugurated the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital at the end of last month in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Saif Muhammad Arhamah Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority. And Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarouni, Director of the Sharjah Medical District, and a number of officials.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and head of the local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in the emirate, confirmed during the inauguration that the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, continues its efforts to take the best Measures to enhance the readiness to respond to the epidemic and preserve the health and safety of its inhabitants, expressing his deep thanks and appreciation for the support and concern of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, whose directives come to equip field hospitals in the various emirates of the state, confirming that Health is the first priority of the wise leadership, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in dealing with the epidemic, which has proven its capabilities within the best global health systems, to devise treatment solutions that ensure addressing the health consequences of the epidemic, based on the efficiency of the health system in the United Arab Emirates, what It reflected positively on the high cure rates and low mortality.