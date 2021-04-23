The general supervisor of the Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah, Ali Al-Kaabi, told «Emirates Today» that the hospital began receiving cases infected with the «Corona» virus after it was transferred to it, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Operations Center, and in accordance with a specific protocol.

The hospital provides optimal medical care for the injured, using the latest medical supplies that meet the requirements of the health situation.

Al-Kaabi mentioned that the hospital’s capacity of 204 beds was allocated to intensive care and severe and moderate cases, to reduce deaths and raise the recovery rates in the country.

He emphasized that the hospital receives daily varying numbers of patients since its opening, and provides adequate treatment for all health cases, indicating that critical cases are handled with great care, allocating medical and nursing staff to follow them up, and making the necessary medical examinations and interventions, and he pointed out that the aim of establishing the hospital is to provide High-quality treatment services that ensure the recovery of cases and their health failure.

The hospital nurse, Rawda Salem Al Hameli, said that the hospital includes an integrated call center to communicate with patients’ families, a call center to receive their notes, for the purpose of improvement and development, and also includes an integrated laboratory, a pharmacy, and the best medical devices and equipment, such as CT scans with world-class specifications, and an ambulance equipped with the latest equipment. Available throughout the day to transport patients.

• 204 beds, the capacity of the field hospital, dedicated to intensive care and severe and moderate cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

