Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, inaugurated the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital, which is part of a number of field hospitals in all cities of the country. Abu Dhabi, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. The Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah extends over an area of ​​seven thousand square meters and includes 204 beds, including 48 beds for intensive care, 156 for moderate and severe cases, and services in the hospital are provided by 75 doctors, 231 nurses, 44 technicians and health auxiliaries.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the construction of the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah embodies the UAE’s pioneering efforts to tackle the “Covid-19” virus, and provide medical care to everyone according to the latest health protocols in the world.

On this occasion, His Highness said: The field hospital in Ras Al Khaimah represents a qualitative addition in this vital sector, and it would enhance the medical capabilities in the emirate to provide medical services and care for Corona victims, and maintain the health and safety of everyone.

His Highness added: The field hospitals in all the emirates of the country reflect the wise leadership’s keenness to provide the best health care for the residents of the Emirates, and to preserve the health and safety of everyone, and that everyone’s health is top priority. He expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continuous support and good directives in establishing and equipping field hospitals in the various emirates of the country, which confirms his great interest in the health of citizens and residents, which was reflected in the high rates of cure from the “Covid-19” virus.

His Highness indicated that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, continues its efforts to take the best measures to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, through a pioneering health system.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah affirmed that the field hospital reflects the high readiness of the UAE based on the highest medical standards, and taking the best measures to address the pandemic with high efficiency and professionalism that preserves the health of the UAE population.

Muhammad bin Saud listens to an explanation about the hospital and the services it provides to patients

His Highness and his companions, during an inspection tour of the various departments of the hospital, listened to a full explanation from those in charge of its components, equipment, strategy and methods of working with it, and was informed of the preparations that have been taken in order to provide him with all the medical equipment and tools necessary to treat cases that will be referred to the hospital in case of need. In addition, to constitute an important addition to the governmental and private hospitals operating in the “emirate”, which with the integration of their roles constitute one of the most important components of the effective health system in the Emirates.

His Highness recognized the integration of the roles of all work teams from all the parties supporting the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the emirate, and his Highness expressed his admiration for the integrated work system that was prepared to confirm the highest levels of work efficiency in the hospital, and to enhance its ability to deal with all emergency health needs, in a way that supports The total absorptive capacity of the health system in the Emirates.

Harnessing resources

For his part, Saif Arhama Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, confirmed that the establishment of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah came as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership with the aim of harnessing all national resources to support the health sector, and increasing the capacity to provide the best ways. Health care and response to the pandemic, and an affirmation that human health is the first priority of leadership.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection affirmed that the establishment of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with high operational capabilities comes within the framework of the UAE government’s keenness to provide all capabilities to enhance the capabilities of the country’s health system and improve its efficiency in the face of the challenge of the “Covid-19” virus, and to provide Care and treatment services for all members of society, according to the best medical standards and the highest levels of quality, in line with the directives of the wise leadership, which affirms that protecting the health of society takes precedence over all national priorities.

She said: This measure establishes confidence in the ability of the UAE to overcome challenges, given the efficiency of the health system and its ability to create effective treatment and preventive solutions through proactive, effective and deliberate measures that have proven positive results in community immunization.

The Ministry indicated that the UAE has achieved global leadership in the field of anticipation and national flexibility in dealing with “Covid-19”, and being prepared for any developments thanks to the support of the wise leadership with resources and capabilities, and its keenness to communicate continuously with field personnel to enhance positivity and motivation and instill reassurance and confidence in the community groups with their capabilities The state is to overcome the crisis and enter the recovery phase with the aim of building on the achievements and preserving the gains to fortify the state’s reputation.

She praised the efforts of the heroes of the first line of defense who provided inspiring examples of sacrifice, and affirmed her pride in the national medical cadres who represent an example to be emulated in giving and dedication.

Muhammad bin Saud during his tour of the hospital

The highest standards

For his part, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), confirmed that the company, with its great experience, qualified medical, technical and administrative staff, and its modern medical equipment is a pillar of the health care sector in the UAE, and this enabled it to Supporting the state’s efforts in combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, and “SEHA” continues its efforts to confront the pandemic by establishing more field hospitals in a number of the state’s emirates. Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi said: The opening of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital in Ras Al Khaimah is a qualitative addition to the field hospitals that were previously opened in both the emirates of Sharjah and Ajman, as these field hospitals contribute to dealing with any increase in the number of people infected with the “Covid-19” virus. And provide them with the necessary medical care according to the highest international standards.

The opening ceremony was attended by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Saif Arhamah Al Shamsi, Deputy Director General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Health Department, and Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations. In the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and a number of officials.

best practices

Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), said: The UAE continues to adopt international best practices to complement the current health care system in the country, while strengthening the sector’s capabilities and its readiness to confront “Covid-19”.

He added that, guided by the directives of our wise leadership, we will remain committed to cooperating with other bodies, and to harness our collective strength towards achieving a lofty goal of providing the best healthcare offers and protecting our community. We are extremely grateful to all our partners for their generosity in granting us additional spaces for the success of our mission in protecting society.

Al Nuaimi expressed his deep gratitude to all those involved in the rapid construction of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, and appreciation for the efforts of our medical staff and their great sacrifices in ensuring the readiness of these facilities to serve all patients.