His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, during a telephone conversation with the citizen, Hoda Al Matroushi, owner of a car repair and maintenance workshop, expressed his pride and pride in the people of the Emirates, indicating in his call that he would visit Huda soon Peace be upon her.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi: – “We support Al-Matroushi and the people of the Emirates who are role models for others.”

His Highness stressed the great role played by Al-Matroushi, what pleased him with the effort he exerted, wishing her success, and stressing his support for her and the people of the Emirates who are an example to others.

Citizen Hoda Al Matroushi (36 years), owner of the IMEX car service workshop, told Emirates Today: “My pleasure in the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is indescribable, and I consider it a decoration. On my chest, a source of pride for me. ”

Hoda, who holds an MA in Management and Leadership from Horizon University College, added: “When His Highness said that he was proud of me, I felt safe, comfortable and reassured, after 10 years of suffering, effort and fatigue in order to launch my car service project,” noting that His Highness’s call was a defining moment. In her life, and a beautiful honor, and his kind words warm her heart.

And she continued that she was waiting for the visit of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that His Highness’s words left a great impression on herself.

She explained that as soon as she heard the voice of His Highness, she felt proud of her project, and that she had achieved the required success.

She mentioned that she has been practicing car maintenance and repair since 2006, and her car was the first car to be serviced, and after her success in repairing it, the idea of ​​the project began to haunt her.

She pointed out that she had been searching for a place for 10 years to open her project, but all her attempts were unsuccessful, as a result of the high rental prices, and her failure to find a suitable place.

She indicated that as soon as she found the place at a price that would suit her, she began preparing it and opening the workshop in the first industrial zone in Sharjah.

She added that her project appeared to the public a year ago, and she employed professional workers in car maintenance and repair, explaining that she works with her own hands to gain the confidence of customers, and performs maintenance operations for all types of cars, and customers’ cars are considered her car upon entering the workshop.

She indicated that she entered the world of car maintenance and repair to confirm that women are able to practice the most difficult professions, indicating that she found in car maintenance a dream that she wants to achieve, as she trained and worked to increase her knowledge and experience in the field of car repair, so that she could open the workshop. She stated that she aspires to develop her project and launch a comprehensive center for car service, maintenance and repair, noting that all young people, male and female citizens, must launch their own projects and face difficulties with all will and determination.

