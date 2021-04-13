His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan – during phone calls – with each of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of sister Oman and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sister Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness conveyed to them, during the phone calls, the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and his best wishes for good health and happiness for their peoples and brotherly countries for good and prosperity.

The leaders expressed their warmest congratulations to His Highness on the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking the Almighty to perpetuate prosperity and prosperity for the UAE and its people under the leadership of His Highness the Head of State, and for this holy month to bring goodness, blessing and peace to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the peoples of the whole world.