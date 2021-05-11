His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr – during telephone calls – with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said The Sultan of Oman, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, Monarch of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Highness conveyed to the leaders the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on this occasion, expressing his sincere wishes for good health, wellness and happiness, calling on God Almighty to make this occasion good, peace and security for their people, their countries and the peoples of the whole world.

For their part, the leaders of the sister countries expressed their highest congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr and the best wishes … asking God Almighty to perpetuate prosperity, security and eminence for the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of His Highness the Head of State, and to bless the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

