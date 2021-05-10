His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, with his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness conveyed to the Emir of Kuwait and his Crown Prince, during two phone calls, the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” on this occasion, expressing his best wishes for good health and happiness and for the State of Kuwait and its brotherly people for good, progress and prosperity.

His Highness, the Emir of the State of Kuwait and his Crown Prince, expressed their warmest congratulations, asking the Almighty to perpetuate prosperity, security and prosperity for the UAE and its people, and to bestow good health, wellness and happiness to His Highness the President of the State.