His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, stressed the importance of the role played by youth in the progress and growth of their societies.

His Highness said in a tweet published yesterday on the “X” platform, on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, which falls on July 15 of each year, that empowering youth, investing in them and qualifying them with future skills and sciences is a fundamental pillar within the UAE’s comprehensive development vision, noting that the country’s wise leadership attaches utmost importance to youth and places them at the centre of its concerns.

His Highness also stressed that “youth are the power, energy, ambition and real wealth. They are also the pillar of development and the leaders of tomorrow in their communities.” His Highness urged youth “to acquire everything that enables them to contribute effectively to the progress of their country and to create a prosperous future for it.”

