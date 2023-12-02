His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met yesterday with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mir Diayev, at the headquarters of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues its activities in Expo City Dubai.

The meeting discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan, and ways to enhance them, especially in development fields, for the good and development of the two countries and peoples, in addition to some regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides touched on some of the issues on the COP28 agenda, and the importance of the conference in strengthening international action to confront climate change and its negative repercussions at the global level. During the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan expressed his appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his speech at the World Climate Action Summit regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, and the keenness this initiative embodies to support… International climate action for the benefit of humanity.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met yesterday with the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Pietro Urrego, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and advance them to broader horizons, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields, in light of the two countries’ completion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between them in preparation for its official signing at a later time, making it the UAE’s first agreement with a South American country, and the first from Its type is between two countries in the Arabian Gulf region and South America.

This agreement launches a new phase of partnership and qualitative economic cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions of His Highness the Head of State and the Colombian President touched on the COP28 conference, the topics on its agenda, and the importance of strengthening joint international action through the conference to confront the threat of climate change and push the climate action path to achieve results that are in the interest of everyone in the world. The two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental and climate action, especially since Colombia is one of the countries in the world with the highest levels of biodiversity.

During the meeting, Gustavo Pietro Orrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, expressed his appreciation for the initiative announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his speech at the Global Climate Action Summit, regarding the establishment of a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, and the importance that this represents. The Fund to support the path of international climate action to serve humanity.