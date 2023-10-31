Yesterday, President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov. During the meeting, which took place at Al-Bahr Palace, the Foreign Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and his wishes for the UAE to further progress and development, while His Highness conveyed to him his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev, and his wishes for his country’s continued security and stability. During the meeting, His Highness and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discussed the relations of the two countries and opportunities to expand their horizons in a way that embodies their directions to develop bilateral cooperation in various vital fields, especially economic, investment and development, which are of strategic importance to achieve development and prosperity for their peoples.

The meeting also touched on a number of topics of common interest.