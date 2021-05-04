Mohammed bin Zayed discusses with Biden the strategic relations between the two countries

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed with US President Joe Biden the strategic relations between the two countries.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I discussed, during a phone call, with US President Joe Biden, the strategic relations between the two countries, cooperation in the fields of clean energy and environmental protection, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We have a solid and sustainable base of common interests, and we are keen to strengthen relations and develop them in the future.”