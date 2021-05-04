Tuesday, May 4, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mohammed bin Zayed discusses with Biden the strategic relations between the two countries

by admin
May 4, 2021
in World
0


Mohammed bin Zayed

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed with US President Joe Biden the strategic relations between the two countries.
His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I discussed, during a phone call, with US President Joe Biden, the strategic relations between the two countries, cooperation in the fields of clean energy and environmental protection, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We have a solid and sustainable base of common interests, and we are keen to strengthen relations and develop them in the future.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

.
#Mohammed #bin #Zayed #discusses #Biden #strategic #relations #countries

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Alberto Fernández shortens the European tour and takes him to Martín Guzmán to resume the debt negotiation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.