His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday the Speaker of the Shura Council in the sisterly State of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, accompanied by the President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr, welcomed the Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council and the accompanying delegation, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and his wishes for the UAE to continue development and prosperity. While His Highness entrusted him with his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and his wishes for Qatar and its brotherly people further development and prosperity.

His Highness and Hassan Al-Ghanim exchanged cordial conversations that express the fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar and their two brotherly peoples.

The meeting touched on the importance of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to develop them.

The Qasr Al Bahr Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and guests.