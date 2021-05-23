His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has directed to allocate six million dirhams to purchase a valuable set of books, references and educational materials within 500 thousand titles that will be put up for sale at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021, to be distributed to the state school libraries. In support of the education sector and enrichment of references and means of acquiring science and knowledge available to all students in the various educational levels.

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said in a statement to him on this occasion: “Supporting the book is support for the minds that represent the main pillar in the renaissance of any country .. Hence, we extend our sincere gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this support, which would enhance the knowledge and cultural march of all students by making available a wide variety of the latest literary publications presented by the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to be within their grasp … It will also contribute greatly to broadening their perceptions and informing them of different civilizations and cultures to sharpen their skills. It adds to their experiences that they gain throughout their educational journey. ”

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi valued the grant, which reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, aimed at providing support and assistance to all vital sectors in the country, especially as it coincides with the announcement of the exemption of the role Publication from paying the booths fees due for their participation in the activities of the current session of the exhibition.

He said, “We affirm our keenness to start immediate cooperation with the Ministry of Education to choose titles that meet the aspirations of students at various educational levels, and to provide school libraries with the latest and most important literary, scientific, cultural and educational publications in a way that contributes to motivating everyone to read and discover various civilizations and cultures … in line with the vision of His Highness to encourage students to read, and to make the book, reading, learning and discovering knowledge among the priorities of the members of the UAE community. ”

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021 is one of the most important cultural events at the local and regional levels, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, it has become a leading platform to support the publishing sector, promote cultural and civilizational exchange between countries, and expand the dissemination of Arab creative and literary output through the development of the latest media. Technological, such as an audiobook.

The exhibition continues its pivotal role in strengthening the community’s connection with the book and being an important meeting point for readers and knowledge leaders, and adding value to the civilizational and human scene at the local and global levels.