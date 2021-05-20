His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – during a visit he made yesterday, to the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – directed the development of research related to treating diabetes through stem cells.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE extends aid and medical assistance to poor communities, especially in light of the circumstances of the Corona pandemic.

His Highness also praised the efforts made by the center to combat diseases, and praised the efforts of frontline workers for their success in strengthening the UAE response to the pandemic, and its active participation in finding effective treatments for the virus.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the specialties of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, the services it provides, and its scientific partnerships at the local and foreign levels, in addition to his future plans to achieve its desired goals within the state’s general strategy in the health sector.

His Highness listened to doctors and researchers, during his visit to the center, about its role in supporting the efforts of the health sector in the country, its response to confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the most important research carried out by using the latest advanced technologies to find advanced solutions and treatments for many diseases, in addition to Learn about the most prominent achievements of the center, its departments, and its facilities, which included the Cell Separation Laboratory for Research, the Laboratory for Microparticles for Stem Cells, and the Laboratory for Research and Treatment of Cancerous Diseases in the Bone Marrow.

The doctors and researchers of the center revealed the research and the beginning of a clinical trial for a new treatment that depends on immune cells to treat critical cases due to “Covid-19”.

Doctors also revealed new clinical research into diabetes and multiple sclerosis, using stem cells and advanced immunotherapy.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Dr. Fatima Al-Kaabi about bone marrow treatment and cancer treatment with stem cells, while Dr. Yendery spoke about “Covid-19” treatment and related research, and treatment of cases with stem cells.

Professor Robert gave an explanation about stem cell treatment for cancers with gene programming technology and treating children with this technology, and Dr. Fawzi Al-Safadi spoke about treating heart diseases with stem cells and Sheikh Zayed technology.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the center’s doctors and researchers, and all frontline workers, for their sacrifices and the great role that they have played and are still playing, in the context of confronting the “Covid-19” pandemic, and praised their sincere efforts in strengthening the UAE response to the pandemic. And its active participation in international scientific and research efforts to find effective treatments for the virus, which had a great impact on the success of the national strategy in dealing with the pandemic, and that it won the admiration and appreciation of the world and its relevant institutions.

His Highness said that the UAE gives top priority to the health sector and the development of medical industries, especially in vital areas, foremost of which is the field of stem cells, within the framework of its strategic goal to transform into an advanced regional center for these industries and an advanced regional treatment center in general, stressing that this approach will take more. Of momentum, focus and attention during the coming period, especially in light of the lessons learned from the “Covid-19” pandemic.

His Highness also directed the need to pay attention to the expansion of medical research related to treating diabetes through stem cells, and to seek to find the best treatment and preventive methods to improve the lives of patients, and to provide integrated treatments with the highest international standards approved, stressing the state’s support and interest in this research that will make a big difference in therapies. Diabetes.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s interest in transferring knowledge and advanced sciences as well as indigenizing and producing them, especially in the fields of health and medicine, as part of its comprehensive and sustainable development vision based on knowledge as a source of wealth, diversification of the economy and sources of national income.

His Highness indicated the importance of strengthening partnerships with advanced scientific research centers in the field of medical research in the world, and mutual benefit from expertise, knowledge and experiences in this regard, stressing that the UAE provides its medical expertise and achievements to serve humanity out of its belief that diseases are one of the most serious obstacles to development, and a fundamental source. Poverty and underdevelopment at the global level, and it has a great interest in cooperating with different countries of the world in this field, and extending a hand and medical assistance to poor societies, especially in light of the conditions of “Corona”.

For their part, the doctors and researchers of the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center expressed their deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous encouragement and support for them and for the frontline workers to confront the pandemic, stressing their continued hard work and dedication in performing their duty to serve the nation and protect its people. To the stage of full recovery, God willing.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, and the Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

