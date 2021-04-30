Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, including writers, thinkers, and Arab and international cultural institutions.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official Twitter account yesterday: “We congratulate the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Prize, including writers, thinkers, and Arab and international cultural institutions, and we congratulate the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas for winning the cultural personality of the year .. Culture and creativity are a common language that crosses borders with which the values ​​of love are rooted. Tolerance and dialogue between nations and peoples ».

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness, announced that the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas, the “Cultural Personality of the Year” 2021, was selected for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in recognition of his busy intellectual career that extends to more than Half a century. The 15th session is the largest in the history of the award in terms of the number of nominations, as the award received 2,349 nominations for the year 2020/2021, an increase of 23% compared to the number of nominations during the last session.

The prize winners list included 7 writers and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, in addition to a Lebanese publishing house.