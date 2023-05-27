Yesterday, the Council of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, organized a lecture entitled “Advanced Technology to Face the Challenges of Climate Change”, which was attended by Lieutenant General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and a number of ministers and senior officials. Officials and members of bodies concerned with sustainability and climate change.

The lecture, delivered by Dr. Sharon McPherson, founder of the Green Jobs Machine Company, focused on six main themes: climate resilience, the role of advanced technology in risk management, the importance of climate resilience indicators and data-based measures in achieving sustainable development goals, and the role of governments in Harnessing advanced technology to build a more sustainable future, the challenges of investing in areas at risk of climate change, and the role of industry in enhancing climate resilience.

McPherson began the lecture, which was held in the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, by emphasizing that the world is witnessing every day the emergence of new evidence of the obstacles facing humanity in resolving files related to addressing the challenges of sustainability and climate, and at the same time it is also witnessing technological developments that can provide solutions. Many may be a reason to make an important difference in people’s lives.

McPherson said that the UAE has launched an integrated package of qualitative and exceptional initiatives to enhance the world’s efforts in addressing climate challenges by finding and creating sustainable initiatives to build a better future for all of humanity, especially as it has many main components of exceptional leadership keen to communicate with humanity, which made it able to Leading the world, as well as spending billions to support all those in need around the world.

She added: “During the (Covid-19) crisis, the UAE presented a distinguished global model in the field of work at all levels and levels, through which it succeeded in strengthening mechanisms and procedures to ensure the safety of its citizens and residents on its land, and since my arrival in the UAE, I began to communicate with the young men and women of the Emirates.” And their question: What do you like most about being an Emirati? They replied that the leadership of the UAE represents the source of their pride and pride in being Emiratis, indicating that their leaders are always keen to listen to them, and touch their needs on an ongoing basis.

McPherson indicated that the UAE’s invitation to more than 197 countries to attend and participate in the activities and work of the 28th Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting at the end of this year, is of great importance for several reasons, the first of which is that the conference scheduled to be held in November will see the first global assessment of the level of collective progress countries have made on the Paris Agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5°C by 2050, compared to pre-industrial average temperatures.

She said, “The conference also represents an opportunity to evaluate the UAE’s approach to addressing climate change, which is practical and comprehensive and aims to leave no party behind, which it is working on by proposing effective methods and mechanisms that countries can adopt in order to invest in what is called resilience.” climate, which is an investment that requires a comprehensive understanding of systems and our methods of investment and management,” expressing her hope that this conference will be used to persuade people to adopt resilience as a basic concept in building and sustaining infrastructure, power generation and food cultivation, which is a necessity and strategies to achieve prosperity in the coming years.

Emirates sustainability

The “Advanced Technology to Face the Challenges of Climate Change” lecture began with a documentary film that reviewed the UAE’s efforts in the areas of sustainability, the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence, and the most important initiatives and projects it has approved in terms of reducing carbon dioxide levels, including the project to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030. , which will have an important role in absorbing up to four times more carbon than the Amazon forest.

Sharon McPherson:

“The world witnesses every day the emergence of new evidence of the obstacles facing humanity in resolving files to address the challenges of sustainability.”