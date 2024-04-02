Mohammed bin Zayed Council: The UAE is the country that contributes most to charitable and humanitarian work

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, witnessed the fourth Ramadan lectures of the “Mohamed bin Zayed Council” this year, which was held the day before yesterday, under the title “The Human Legacy of the UAE,” at the Council’s headquarters, at the Mosque Sheikh Zayed the Great in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of sheikhs, senior officials and specialists in the field of humanitarian work.

The lecture, which was delivered by Dr. Hamdan Muslim Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, and Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector at the Ministry of Community Development, focused on three main axes: It included “the profound positive impact of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts locally and globally, exploring opportunities, challenges and the role of technology in humanitarian initiatives, with a focus on innovation to expand the scope of impact, and finally, the future of the UAE’s humanitarian legacy.”

Sustainable approach

The lecturers unanimously agreed that the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative”, through which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the allocation of 20 billion dirhams for humanitarian work, embodies the UAE’s sustainable approach to doing good and giving, giving and helping others, as well as Consolidating its humanitarian message in spreading love and peace among peoples, so that the UAE, through the efforts of its wise leadership, remains a symbol of aid and relief to those in need without discrimination, and becomes at the forefront of countries in the world in its contribution in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work.

During the lecture, which was moderated by the Emirati journalist and presenter on the “Sky News Arabia” channel, Faisal bin Hariz, the lecturers also called on philanthropists, businessmen, and people of good faith to quickly spread the culture of “charitable endowments,” suggesting the necessity of documenting endowments and registering them with the official authorities. Competent in accordance with applicable procedures and laws, to ensure the achievement of legitimate objectives, especially since the UAE has a system of legislation and laws characterized by development and modernity, which played an important role in creating an innovative and sustainable endowment system that provides endowment options covering all fields.

Giving School

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, founded the School of Giving that was launched from the UAE to the world, carrying with it the values ​​of goodness and a firm will to care for and support people wherever they are. He found, pointing out that the late Sheikh Zayed, since the establishment of the UAE, was keen to allocate part of the state budget to support the needy and consolidate humanitarian work, which made the UAE at the forefront of countries in the world in its contribution in the fields of charitable and humanitarian work.

Al Mazrouei said: “Since its founding, the UAE has played a pioneering role in providing assistance to brotherly and friendly countries and peoples, as a contribution to supporting the process of development and prosperity in those countries, as well as supporting countries during disasters and crises that may befall them or go through them, out of belief in their civilizational duty to alleviate the burden of humanitarian conditions, and providing assistance to those in need, wherever they are, without ethnic, religious or sectarian discrimination, which is an approach based on the pillars of tolerance, coexistence and humanitarian work.”

He explained that the humanitarian role, which has become the most important distinguishing feature of the Emirates, a state and a people, is essentially the result of the upbringing of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed, and his influence by Bedouin life and the tolerant teachings of the Islamic religion and noble morals, indicating that the late Sheikh Zayed was inspired by many of his humanitarian characteristics. In giving, giving, generosity, and helping those in need, he is a contemporary of Bedouin life, which relied on the principle of sharing goodness, as well as his knowledge of the history of Arab Muslims.

Medical support

Al Mazrouei spoke about the UAE’s efforts to provide the necessary medical support to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, where he revealed that the UAE has established and operated a floating “marine” field hospital on a ship docked in Gaza, in addition to the land field hospital that operates inside the Strip. .

“Waqf”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, Ali Al-Mutawa, confirmed that the Emirate of Dubai has approved a sustainable methodology in dealing with the “Waqf” based on enhancing the culture of innovation in the Waqf and diversifying it, and expanding its symbiotic and societal impact, to include most areas of life, by motivating everyone. To contribute to it and participate in charitable work, considering that this methodology forms the basis for creative endowment initiatives aimed at achieving global reach.

Al-Mutawa said: “In this context, many bright endowment examples stand out, such as the UAE Suqia Initiatives, the Mother Endowment, the Billion Meals Endowment, and other initiatives, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who patronized him. God, all of which support charitable work efforts and continuously strengthen the foundations of human solidarity.

Al-Mutawa spoke about the value of the endowment funds and assets managed by the Endowments and Minors’ Affairs Foundation in Dubai, where he pointed out that the total value of the endowments of the Emirate of Dubai reached 10 billion dirhams, of which four billion dirhams are concerned with community endowments, including health, education, and social affairs, such as widows and divorced women. Hajj and Umrah, pointing out at the same time that the value of the endowments reaching this amount expresses the extent of trust enjoyed by the institution from various segments of society.

Authentic part

In her interventions, Assistant Undersecretary for the Social Development Sector at the Ministry of Community Development, Hessa Tahlak, stated that charitable and humanitarian work is an integral part of the Emirati identity, and represents the essence of its culture and a well-established community practice. Its work mechanism has developed and expanded with the development of the state, so that charitable and social work today has become an integrated institutional syst