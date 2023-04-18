Last Thursday, the council of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, concluded a series of lectures for the blessed month of Ramadan for this year, which was held under the title “Mastering Leadership and Success in Our Contemporary World”, in the presence of Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, in addition to a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.

The lecture, which was delivered by the co-founder of the global company “Giant”, Steve Cockram, identified 3 main challenges facing every leader, represented in “how leaders maintain their emotional, physical and intellectual health in a world where the pace of work does not stop, and ways to learn leadership through influence rather than positions.” Or titles, in addition to building an institutional culture that can attract and retain the best cadres.

Cockram began the lecture by praising the UAE’s “giant leaps and records in making people happy and spreading prosperity to its citizens,” stressing that the UAE has a developed infrastructure of a network of roads and buildings, which made it superior to the major cities and capitals of the world, thanks to the wisdom of its wise leadership and its continuous efforts. To build the homeland and ensure the present and future generations.

The lecturer attributed “the overall growing and expanding Emirati achievements” to an integrated set of elements, foremost of which is the wise leadership’s continuous interaction with the needs of its people and the consideration of working for the well-being of the Emirati people and raising their standard of living as one of its main priorities, pointing out that the UAE has become today a destination for all talents and creators. Because of the attractive environment and opportunities it provides, and many ingredients for success and excellence.

Cockram said: “Most distinguished leaders do not have a realization or certain knowledge that they possess the qualities that make them leaders, and if one wants to become a leader, he needs to be recognized by his community, and acknowledges that he is a person who is able to help this community, and then to become One is an effective leader, one must be part of that society, understand its needs, and influence it,” stressing that the success of the leaders’ teams requires them to be characterized by several characteristics, the most prominent of which is that they include people from different backgrounds, abilities, experiences, and educational levels, in a way that reflects the various aspects of society.

He added, “All people have latent capabilities that make them leaders, and in order to become a leader, one must hone those traits that he possesses, and one of the most important of these traits is self-awareness, self-reflection, self-examination, and knowing if this possible opportunity is the right one for him.” Then he mobilizes resources and uses them to seize that opportunity, as we witness, at every moment in history, people seizing the opportunity without being deterred by fear of change, but on the other hand, there are those who fear change and fight against it,” stressing that the world we live in today is full of pioneering opportunities that must be Everyone should use it for the benefit of humanity.

The lecturer stated that the world is now living in an era in history, in which the institutional hierarchy is being dismantled, in the presence of a generation of ambitious young people born after 1989, who do not think or act like those born before that time, indicating that the new generation has a great advantage and advantage. In the digital world, and therefore not live a day without an internet connection or without the use of smart devices, those born before 1989, especially leaders among them, will grapple with the fact that they do not feel completely safe to lead in this modern world, as they will realize that some The skills they learn are no longer the skills needed to lead in today’s world.

“These leaders must either learn to accept the challenge and grow with that challenge, by developing the skills required by the contemporary world, or accept the fact that they are disconnected from the flow of life, and thus leave the helm to the new generation,” said Cockram.

Kokram pointed out that the future will belong to leaders, institutions, and countries that are willing to fully participate in the challenges of the new digital world, speaking about what he described as “the three biggest challenges facing every leader,” the foremost of which was “how leaders maintain their emotional, physical, and intellectual health in A world where the pace of action never stops.

He explained that in the era of the industrial revolution, a person used to go to work, and often recorded the beginning and end of working hours, as there were clear and specific boundaries between work, rest and recreation times. They have to use their smartphones in all locations and all hours of the day, which has caused a new epidemic that exhausts people mentally and physically, indicating that the World Happiness Report indicates that happiness has been declining year after year since 2011.

The lecturer stated that the second challenge is represented in “methods of learning leadership through influence and not positions or titles”, as no individual, no matter how talented, has the ability to solve complex problems on his own, and therefore, high-performance work teams are much more valuable than talented individuals. , pointing out that self-awareness and social intelligence are now more valuable than a high IQ.

Steve also talked about the five voice communication system, which makes each team member feel that his opinion is heard and that he is appreciated and respected, indicating that effective leaders have the ability to recognize the unique strengths and capabilities of each individual in their team, and then they create an environment that enables team members They are able to make full use of their strengths and contribute their best to support the team’s goals, which fosters a culture of empowerment, engagement and high performance within their team.

While Cockram concluded the lecture by talking about the third challenge facing leaders, which is “building an institutional culture that can attract and retain the best cadres.”