Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, yesterday evening, witnessed the first lectures of the Mohammed bin Zayed Ramadan Council, at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi “in presence”, after two years during which the lectures were held remotely, due to the precautionary measures to confront The outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic, as the lecture was titled “Values ​​and their impact on the development of humans and societies”, in the presence of a large number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and religious leaders, led by the Chairman of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa and Chairman of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayh

The lecture, which was delivered by the Director of the Fatwa Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Member of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad, and the Director General of the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, Executive Director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Dr. The programs in the authority, Nouf Al-Shehhi, with the question “Why values?” Dr. Omar Habtoor Al-Dara’i answered, by emphasizing that the system of values ​​is what links human behavior with standards and ethics that make a person enlightened and good behavior beneficial to his country and religion, pointing out that God Almighty urged man The necessity of having values, which made them the essence of religions, and a reason for resurrecting the prophets who were guardians and doctors of values.

Al-Derai added: “When all the countries of the world closed their doors, the UAE was the safe haven for humans, as it opened its arms to everyone, and its children displayed the morals and values ​​of Zayed, and it was the best helper and assistant for humanity.”

Al-Derai stated that instilling values ​​in society requires an industry of three components, the first is cognitive, which is concerned with elevating the role of science as the most important value building, and the second is an emotional component, which focuses on the importance of creating an emotional connection between man and values. The third is behavioral, which is translating values ​​into practical reality and actions that a person performs, so they are an integral part of his nature and qualities, warning against the idea of ​​linking the display of values ​​with humans with exchange, which means that a person has values ​​with other people of values, and deals without these values ​​with People who don’t have it.

Al-Duraei said: “Values ​​are not based on exchange, but the opposite is true. The basic principle is for a person to show his adherence to his values ​​with everyone without exception. Rather, he must set a good example and model when dealing with those who are stripped of these values.”

In response to a question about “types of values,” Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad stated that the types of values ​​are many, as are the many laws of Islam, including belief in God, which is the highest value as the axis of slavery, and a radiant source for the rest of human values, then satisfaction with God and oneself, as well as reliance on God. And also good faith in God, and other social and family values.

Al-Haddad pointed out that when a person has values, this will be reflected in the surrounding community (children, family, friends, neighbors), which imparts a kind of feeling of self-happiness in religion and this world, inferring that if a person travels to a country, and finds its people With values, he loves this country and wishes to live in it.

He said: “A good country is like a mole among the rest of the countries, and this is the case in the UAE, which made values ​​a basis in dealing with the interior and the outside, so it became a country of security and safety, and its citizens and residents became self-soldiers in society, preserving its security and protecting the homeland.”

• The value system is the one that links human behavior with standards and ethics that make a person enlightened and good behavior beneficial to his country and religion.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

