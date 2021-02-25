Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The “Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations” in its third session next month organized by the Office of Education Affairs in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will present 3 main axes, which are: A changing world, ”new opportunities,” and “the next fifty years”, as part of an endeavor to keep pace with the needs of a generation of future leaders, through interactive virtual experiences to motivate young people and activate their role by proposing ideas, and exploring new opportunities that constitute an important pillar in shaping the future of the UAE . The program coincides with the UAE’s preparations to celebrate its golden jubilee, as the “A Changing World” axis aims to ensure that young people adapt to the unprecedented changes that the world is witnessing, ranging from digital technologies and global warming to the spread of pandemics, by providing them with new skills and adopting emerging technologies, while highlighting The second axis sheds light on the new opportunities resulting from these changes, which provide an opportunity for innovators, innovators, and business leaders to actively contribute to shaping the features of the future, while the third axis deals with the role of youth in leading the next stage of the growth of the UAE, which has been able to occupy a position since its establishment. It is a global leader on competitiveness indicators, and strengthens its presence on the international scene supported by its human values ​​and cultural openness. Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: “The accelerating and unprecedented changes that the world witnessed during the year 2020 have proven that youth are the most important element in development and making the future, and the most capable of finding sustainable solutions to current and future challenges. The Council’s program for this year comes to embody the UAE’s rational leadership’s interest in the youth and reflects its firm belief in their ability, and its keenness to unleash their energies and benefit from their creativity and potential to contribute to achieving the goals of the UAE’s national plans, and its ambitions to be the best in the world in all fields during the next 50 years ».

On her part, Al-Anoud Khalifa Al-Kaabi, Director of Educational Programs at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said: “The Council of Mohammed bin Zayed provides for future generations in its session this year an ideal platform for exchanging views and experiences and discussing issues of concern to young people, as they are the best educated and the most interactive with advanced technology, and focuses on Several topics, including how to transform the educational process into a long-term journey, exploring the shape of the youth’s learning process in the future, preparing vital sectors to keep pace with future trends, and also discussing the most prominent global trends that provide young people with opportunities to participate more effectively in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development for the UAE » .

The Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations 2021 will launch its third session on March 14th, under the slogan “New Reality, New Horizons”, with the participation of an elite group of senior leaders and decision-makers from various countries of the world, and a prominent group of experts, in addition to thousands of young men and women from different parts of the country .