Mona Al Hamoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the work of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations will start next Sunday under the slogan “New Reality, New Horizons”, with the participation of a group of senior leaders and decision-makers from Various countries of the world, and a prominent group of experts in various fields, in addition to the participation of more than 13 thousand young men and women from different parts of the Emirates. In this context, Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, told Al Ittihad: “The start of the current session of the“ Mohammed Bin Zayed Council for Future Generations ”coincides with the year of celebrating the golden jubilee of the UAE federation, which is exceptional. Because this occasion carries great meanings in the celebration of half a century of achievements, development and giving in various fields, which put the UAE in the ranks of the developed countries in the world ». He added: The UAE occupies a leading position in the international arena due to its firm values, open culture, and inspiring leadership that believes in the hands of the people of this country and has invested in the people of the Emirates who will lead the changes around the future.

He continued: In this exceptional year 2021, which requires adapting to the changes due to the “Covid-19” pandemic, the Council announced the transformation of its program from the ground into an electronic platform that brings together state leaders with the youth segment, to unify efforts and shape the features of the future of the United Arab Emirates, focusing on three Axes are a changing world, new opportunities, the golden jubilee – the next fifty years ».

He stressed that the unprecedented changes that the world is witnessing from the spread of the pandemic and the great development of digital technologies, the youth in the UAE must adapt to these changes by acquiring new skills and adopting emerging sectors from facing the increasing uncertainty.

Al-Nuaimi explained that the forum includes an elite of senior leaders, decision-makers and experts in various fields, who will work to transfer their experiences to the participating youth.

In the first axis of the council, under the slogan: “A Changing World”, the dialogue session will be attended by His Excellency Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Hanan Harrah Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71, and Wendy Cobb, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Teach For All Foundation and Ali Matar, Head of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the company “LinkedIn”.

In a session entitled: “Mental Health: Dealing with Change,” Dr. Laurie R. Santos, professor of psychology, president of Silliman College at Yale University, USA and Khawla Hammad, founder and CEO of the online platform “Speak”, advice that can be used to improve mental health.

The session: “A Changing World” presents a cultural performance entitled “Stories”: “Symphony Stories” within the framework of the activities of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2021, where Ihab Darwish presents a creative journey with symphonic music, with the participation of 128 artists from 20 countries, and sheds light on the values ​​of exchange And the diversity and openness between the cultures that characterize the UAE.

‘New opportunities’

The sessions of the second axis, “new opportunities”, begin with a keynote speech by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, about the new situation for building the future.

Following the keynote, the “Learn to Think from a New Perspective” session with Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of Business and one of the best-selling authors, chaired by Becky Anderson, managing editor and broadcaster of CNN in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development and Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Food and Water Security, with the participation of Mohammed Jamil Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar Company and Hamad Al Hamid, founder and chairman of the Gracia Group, in a panel discussion chaired by Ali Al Shammari He is a participant in the Emirates Experts Program and director of marine construction at the National Petroleum Construction Company, to discuss what the UAE’s Golden Jubilee represents from a valuable opportunity to encourage young people in the country to envision a more sustainable, smart and inclusive future, and that the next generation of leaders will develop new agendas for the country. To build a clean, carbon-free economy, to use technology to serve education, research and industry, and to promote social development.

Entitled: “The New Assistance Model”, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its Group of Companies, and Ashish Kochi, CEO of G42 Healthcare, will participate in a session reviewing the unprecedented drastic changes brought about by the pandemic. Coronavirus and new opportunities to integrate advanced logistics services with technology in the service of all humanity, and the most important opportunities provided by Emirati logistical aid to youth in the UAE.

His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Investment Company, during his session entitled: “Opportunities in the Next 50 Years”, will review the most prominent sectors that will lead the economic growth in the UAE, and will contribute to creating job opportunities in the new normal. The presence of technology based on innovation will drive further growth and development.

Golden Jubilee

In the third axis of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, entitled: “The Golden Jubilee, the Next Fifty Years,” Her Excellency Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, will present a session entitled: “The Fifty Mission Generation”, followed by a session of His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri. Minister of Economy, entitled: “Double the size of the country’s economy during the next ten years.”

In a session entitled: “Modern Sectors”, Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency will participate with the participation of Mohammed Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Sanaa Mohamed Suhail, Head of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority Foundation Team, and Professor Eric Zeng, Chairman Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

The session: “Digital Worlds and Innovation Champions” will review the best opportunities for cultural and creative sectors to flourish in the UAE, with the participation of His Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Amit Sood, Director of the Google Cultural Institute, Hussain Farija, General Manager of Snap in the Middle East region, and Eddie Maroun , Co-Founder and CEO of Angham Application.

Closing session

At the closing session of the Mohammed bin Zayed Council for Future Generations, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will deliver a keynote speech entitled: «New reality, new horizons».