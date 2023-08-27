His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), blessed the students, teachers and parents at the beginning of the new academic year, stressing the importance of the educational role of the school in addition to its educational role.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: I congratulate my children, students, teachers and parents, for the new academic year, and I hope it will be a successful and successful year. I stress the importance of the educational role of the school in addition to its educational role. Cooperation among all ensures educational outcomes that serve our development vision, which considers education and continuous learning as the basis for progress.