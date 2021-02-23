His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, continued his inspection tours and visits to a number of pavilions participating in the fifteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, which continues for the third day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” .

During the inspection tour, His Highness was briefed on more defense systems, advanced mechanisms, and the most prominent products offered by companies specialized in the fields of defense, military and security industries.

His Highness’s tour included the Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX 2021” – which is held on the dock opposite the main podium of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center – within the activities of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, “Tawazun” pavilion, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilion, in addition to the pavilion of the Republic of Serbia and the wing of the Ahmed Al Mazrouei Center For innovation and pavilions of a number of companies participating in the exhibition.

During the tour, His Highness met a number of participants in the exhibition and exchanged conversations with them about the importance of their participation in such international exhibitions to introduce and promote their industries in addition to shedding light on the latest production of their companies and their future projects that they present at the exhibition.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.





