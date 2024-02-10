His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated those celebrating the Lunar New Year around the world.
His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate those celebrating the Lunar New Year all over the world and wish them a happy and successful year, and peace, goodness and stability for all the peoples of the world.”
