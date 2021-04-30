His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.

“We congratulate the winners of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award, including writers, thinkers, and Arab and international cultural institutions,” he said on his Twitter account.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “We congratulate the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas on winning the cultural personality of the year.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “Culture and creativity are a common language that crosses borders, in which the values ​​of love, tolerance and dialogue between nations and peoples are rooted.”