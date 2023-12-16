His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother, King Hamad bin Isa, and our people in the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of National Day, wishing the Kingdom further progress and prosperity. The relations between the UAE and Bahrain are fraternal and historic, and we continue to work together for everything that achieves a better future for the two brotherly countries and peoples.”