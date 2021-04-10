His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the King of Jordan and the brotherly people of Jordan for the centenary of the Kingdom’s founding, wishing Jordan continued stability and development.

His Highness said today in a tweet on “Twitter”: “I congratulate my brother King Abdullah II and his brotherly people for the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

His Highness added: “I sincerely wish for continued stability and development, and for Jordan to continue in its Arab and international position as the voice of reason and wisdom, and for its centenary to be a springboard for further progress and prosperity, and every year Jordan is well.”

#Mohammed_Ben_Zayed : I congratulate my brother King Abdullah II and his brotherly people on the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan .. I sincerely wish for continued stability and development and for Jordan to continue in its Arab and international position, the voice of reason and wisdom.





