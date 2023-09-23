His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on the occasion of National Day, wishing the Kingdom further development, progress and prosperity.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “I congratulate the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the brotherly Saudi people on the National Day. We share the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national joys and wish it further development, progress and prosperity.”