His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Bahraini Royal Guard team’s arrival at the Everest Summit.

His Highness said through his official account on “Twitter”, “I congratulate my brother King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and his crown prince for the achievement of the Bahraini Royal Guard team in reaching the summit of Everest, and I salute Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad for his efforts and following up on the team, an exceptional achievement expressed by the people of Bahrain with their determination.” By reaching the highest peak, I congratulate the Royal Guard and wish them well. “