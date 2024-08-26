His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated students, teachers, parents and all workers in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new school year, wishing everyone success.

His Highness said via the X platform: “I congratulate my sons and daughters, students, teachers, parents and all those working in the education sector on the occasion of the start of the new academic year, wishing everyone success. Education is a cornerstone in the development of our country, and an integrated and advanced system based on cooperation between the family and the school, and the combination of knowledge, ethics and education, and the use of technology and artificial intelligence with awareness and responsibility.”