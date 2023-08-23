His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people on the landing of the “Chandrayan-3” spacecraft on the moon.
Today, His Highness said, in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi and the Indian people on the landing of the spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, on the surface of the moon.”
His Highness added: “A great scientific achievement added to the Indian civilizational achievements in the service of humanity. My sincere wishes to India for more successes.”
