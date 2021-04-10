His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, Saturday, congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and his brotherly people for the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness wrote, in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “I congratulate my brother King Abdullah II and his brotherly people for the centenary of the founding of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan .. I sincerely wish for continued stability and development and for Jordan to continue in its Arab and international position, the voice of reason and wisdom, and that its centenary will be a starting point. “For more progress and prosperity … and every year, Jordan is fine.”