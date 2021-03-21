His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation” and all mothers on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, which coincides with On the twenty first of March of every year, considering them a symbol of goodness, blessing, mercy and giving, in a tweet published by His Highness on his account on “Twitter”, in which he said: “My dear mother Fatima bint Mubarak and all mothers..you are goodness and blessing..the spring of mercy and generosity. It is a symbol of patience and will .. You bear the highest and best meanings of life..Congratulations to every mother in the Emirates and the world..on Mother’s Day and every day..May God perpetuate you health and happiness.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

