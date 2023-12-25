Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, congratulated those celebrating Christmas in the Emirates and around the world.
His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “I congratulate those celebrating Christmas in the Emirates and all over the world, and I wish them happiness, and that peace, security, and love spread throughout the world.”
