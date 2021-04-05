His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today made a phone call with his brother His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which he affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan and its support and support for all measures it takes To maintain its security and stability.

His Highness said – during the call – that preserving Jordan’s security and stability is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and we reject everything that destabilizes it and endangers its safety and people.

His Highness expressed his sincere wishes for Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, for continued security, stability and prosperity, asking God Almighty to protect our people in Jordan from all harm.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness for his support to Jordan and standing by him in various circumstances, appreciating the firm and original stances of the UAE and its permanent support for Jordan and its support for its security and stability, which embodies the depth of brotherly relations and strength between the two brotherly countries.