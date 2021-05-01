His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the two sisterly Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the constant keenness of their leaders to advance horizons of cooperation in all fields for the benefit of their peoples.

This came during the reception of His Highness, yesterday, at Al-Shati Palace, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness and the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, wishing the two brotherly countries continued goodness, prosperity and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, strategic cooperation and joint coordination between them in various fields, and ways to support and develop it in a way that enhances the mutual interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples. His Highness and the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed the latest developments in the situation and files in the Arab Gulf regions and the Middle East. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, President The Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Undersecretary for the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.

On the Saudi side, the meeting was attended by the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the state, Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil, and the Director General of the Office of His Highness the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Daoud.





