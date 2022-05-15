Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)





Over the past ten years, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has committed himself to supporting the world’s efforts to eradicate diseases and improve health outcomes around the world, if His Highness’s efforts in the field of global health contribute to providing treatment and care in the poorest communities. In the world, which need quality health services and prevention of diseases that affect societies, and make them captive to the cycle of poverty, hunger, disease, and death. Over the past ten years, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has provided disease control support amounting to more than 450 million US dollars, in order to improve the health conditions of peoples around the world, as His Highness puts this matter at the top of his humanitarian agenda, and his constant quest to achieve progress. and provide the necessary support and funding by working with global partners and initiatives to achieve a world free of neglected tropical diseases. His Highness’ initiatives embody his vision and commitment to eliminating preventable diseases that affect the world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities and helping millions of children and adults lead healthy and dignified lives.

Most of the health organizations in the world derive their commitment from the vision and belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the need to eradicate diseases that can be eradicated, and which affect the poorest and weakest communities in the world, and by helping millions of children and adults to enjoy a healthy and dignified life, as His Highness sees The humanitarian community needs more than ever to join efforts to treat diseases and epidemics, and find solutions to all the challenges that prevent them from reaching those in need of health care, given that this task is a humanitarian mission for the whole world.

eradication of polio

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has always been a supporter of the global campaign to eradicate polio. In 2011, His Highness joined the Gates Foundation in providing a $100 million grant to vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan and Pakistan. During the first session of the Global Vaccine Summit in Abu Dhabi in 2013, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed provided an additional $120 million, and in 2017, His Highness pledged $30 million to complete efforts to completely eradicate polio in the world.

“tropical diseases”

The wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in launching the “Reaching the Last Mile” fund has an important role in providing support to many countries to get rid of neglected tropical diseases in their societies and the most affecting them, as the fund has harnessed all the latest methods and techniques to combat these diseases. As neglected tropical diseases are responsible for 170,000 deaths annually, which can be avoided and prevented, by providing early prevention and treatments, in order to avoid consequences on various economic, social and other aspects, as these diseases create a cycle of poverty for families that remain She is isolated from the labor market and her children are unable to attend schools and receive the appropriate education for them.

Efforts to eradicate NTDs seek to provide effective treatment methods for the communities threatened by NTDs, by providing them with preventive medications to spare them from developing permanent disabilities that are devastating to the head of the family, such as blindness or disfigurement.

eradication of infectious diseases

The Global Institute for the Eradication of Infectious Diseases (GLIDE) was established as a result of a long-term partnership between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bill Gates. The idea of ​​establishing the Institute goes back to their pledge to eradicate polio in 2011. The initiative to establish an institute based in Abu Dhabi to put Policies to achieve complete eradication of diseases in the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the “Reaching the Last Mile Fund” forum in 2017, and the institute was officially established two years later in November 2019.

The establishment of a new center for global health and development in the region, which is the first and unique of its kind, helps build regional capacities and expertise to gradually reach the goals of eradicating diseases. .

The Glide Institute was launched in 2019 with $20 million in funding from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with the aim of advancing research and thought worldwide to advance the eradication of preventable diseases and reduce the burden on them. shape it to the world. The institute, whose establishment was announced in 2017, is one of a series of charitable pledges by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to support global efforts to eradicate polio, malaria, and neglected tropical diseases.

Reaching the last mile box

Managed by the END Fund, the Reaching the Last Mile Fund is a 10-year, $100 million fund launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Ministry of Health. International Development UK and the Elma Foundation. The Institute’s efforts are focused on eradicating five diseases that can be eliminated at the regional or global level, including polio, malaria, river blindness, lymphatic filariasis and measles. The institute is based in Abu Dhabi to be the first institution of its kind in the region, as it will contribute to building regional expertise in eliminating diseases and enhancing preparedness to confront disease outbreaks.