His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said through his official account on the social networking site “X,” previously “Twitter,” that on “Emirati Children’s Day,” we affirm that taking care of the child, providing him with all the requirements for his proper upbringing, protecting him, and ensuring his rights It lies at the heart of our vision for the future, because today’s child is tomorrow’s flag bearer, and building a human being capable of making a difference in our development journey begins from childhood.