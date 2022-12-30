During the current year, the UAE began reaping the harvest of a 50-year journey of transformations, which it began in 1971, and launched it towards making life, developing people and the land, and contributing to achieving global well-being.

The results of those transformations, which appeared in the implementation of hundreds of construction, modernity and development projects in all social and economic fields, reached a degree of brilliance and prosperity, to land a few days ago with the dreams and capabilities of the ambitious country on the surface of the moon, a few months after the passage of a year since the success of its mission to reach orbit. red planet

During this year, the UAE continued its efforts, which focused on embarking on the path of progress and excellence in building the state and institutions serving the citizen and society, in accordance with best practices and international standards. conditions for their social and economic empowerment.

The UAE was able to keep pace with progress in the fields of modern and advanced sciences, and it was not satisfied with advancing and developing government services according to the latest standards and digitization programmes, but rather continued to maintain its position as a member of the international family active in all fields of development, and continued its work and diligence to keep pace with and implement the most important projects aimed at developing earth sciences. environment and space.

