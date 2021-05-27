His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today arrived in Amman on a visit to the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. On his arrival at Marka airport, His Highness was received by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. His Majesty King Abdullah II welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation … expressing his happiness with this visit, which embodies the depth of brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan and their brotherly peoples … and which coincides with Jordan’s celebrations on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day and the centenary of the Kingdom’s founding. Jordanian. A group of honor guards lined up to salute him, after which the national anthems of the two countries were played. The delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Abu Dhabi Airports, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Yousef Maneh Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Ahmed Ali Muhammad Al Balushi, the country’s ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bishr Al-Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan, Major General Ahmed Hosni, Director of the Jordanian General Intelligence, and a number of senior Jordanian officials.