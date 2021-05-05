His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today arrived in Jeddah on a visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is accompanied, during the visit, by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness was also received by His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban.