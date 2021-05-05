His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today arrived in Jeddah on a visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport, His Highness and the accompanying delegation were received by Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is accompanied during the visit by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador The state in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Highness was also received by Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed bin Muhammad Disadvantages.