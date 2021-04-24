His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived today, Saturday, in Cairo on a visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, was at the forefront of His Highness’s future upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport. The delegation accompanying His Highness includes His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Deputy Secretary The Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, the country’s ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, its permanent representative to the Arab League.